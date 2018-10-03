Mysterious come back of  “STAR TIMES”; how far is Nana Addo involved?

The Caucus for Democratic Governance-GHANA, (CDG-GH) has noted with concern the perfect silence and indecision of Nana Addo on the Star Times drama; especially when it has to do with the Communication Ministry which is prone to corruption and scandals in the area of projects contracts.

The history of Star Times, began in 2012 when the Government sighed a $90 million deal with the Star Times to supply and install the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) network platform. The contract was later abrogated over the failure of the company to secure the necessary funding from China Exim Bank to execute the project.

The Government then awarded the digital migration contract to K-Net, a Ghanaian owned Company. As a result, Star Times, sued the Government of Ghana claiming an unfair abrogation of contract. An Accra court in 2015 threw the Star Times case out of court, compelling the company to seek relief in International court

Now during the recent visit of Nana Addo to China, one of his itinerary was a special meeting with the President of Star Times after which Star Times made donations among others to the President`s wife. Back in Ghana the issue of Star times resurrected.

The Minister of Communication secured Cabinet approval for the commencement of the expansion of the DTT to be executed by Star Tines. This was followed by a permit issued by the Environmental Protection Agency for the expansion and settlement agreement for Star Times.

The CDG- GH views the resurrection of Star Times after the visit of President to China as dubious, especially when a Ghanaian owned Company (K-Net) has won a previous contract and has successfully developed our current DTT infrastructure.

Columnist: Dr E. K. Hayfod