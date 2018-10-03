Esther Cobbah To Chair 2nd Executive Women Network Annual Conference

Founder and CEO of StratComm Africa, Esther Cobbah will chair the 2nd Annual Executive Women Conference — the biggest gathering of women leaders in Ghana, — scheduled for Friday 12th October 2018 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

The conference, under the theme: Implementing Brand Ghana - the Role of Women Leaders, is expected to lead a call to action and champion the implementation of a bold Brand Ghana agenda that positions the country as the preferred destination for business, investment and tourism.

Ms. Esther Cobbah will steer the conference, bringing her expertise, experience and exceptional leadership to bear. She is expected to shape and support the operationalisation of the outcomes.

Notable speakers and panelists include Keynote Speaker and CEO of Quist Blue Diamond, Lucy Quist, Yolanda Cuba, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Elikem Tamaklo — Managing Director, Nyaho Medical Center, Derrydean Dadzie- Technology Entrepreneur, Abena Kessewaa Brown- Principal, National Banking College, Stella Agyenim-Boateng- Group HR Director/Consultant, GLICO Group, Juliet Asante- Founder, Black Star International Film Festival, Ing. Ebenezer Hammah- CEO, McHammah Engineering Company Ltd among others.

Speakers and panelists of the conference will lead discussions on Technology, Education, Entrepreneurship and Corporate Citizenship with the objective of inspiring collective action to leverage technology, drive improvement in our education sector, create a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to thrive and to showcase how corporate Ghana can actively lead the charge to create economic prosperity for Ghanaians.

The maiden conference, held in October last year, was hugely successful with over 300 participants highly commending the organisers for an impactful conference. This year’s gathering is expected to drive practical action for national development.

The Executive Women Network is a non-profit organisation of women in senior management and executive positions in private organisations and women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana.