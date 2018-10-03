Christian Council Should Be Empowered Regulate Churches

FOUNDER AND Leader of the World Community Churches International, Rev. Dr. Richard Amponsah, has urged the Ghana Christian Council to ‘sit up’ and regulate the activities of churches in the country.

He was speaking in response to proposals that churches in Ghana must be taxed if they are deemed to be engaged in business activities and not propagating the gospel as they should.

According to him, taxing is like indirectly taxing God, for which reason it must not be allowed to happen.

However, he urged that the Christian Council must be up and doing in their dealings with churches across the length and breadth of the country.

He noted that government must make it compulsory for churches to belong to either Christian Council or the Pentecostal Council for them to be regulated, without going wayward.

He appealed that government and the various councils must flush out 'crook' churches and pastors in the Ghanaian society.

He applauded President Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free Senior High School initiative, which he described as a good social project.

The man of God explained that the policy would make education accessible in the country.