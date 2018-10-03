Ghanaian Emirates Airlines Captain Motivates The Youth

Emirates Airlines Captain Solomon Quainoo is urging the youth to be determined and work hard in life to enable them to achieve goals they set.

The Ghanaian-born pilot who flew one of the world's biggest aeroplanes, Airbus A380 to Ghana for the first time, in an interview with JoyBusiness, said, with the right passion any dream is achievable.

“I will encourage the youth to keep believing in themselves and regardless of limitations and hindrances, once they believe and they are determined by believing and push forward they will definitely achieve their dreams.”

He further stated that “I have a few people I mentor in the UK from a low-income background and I do a lot them. But what I tell them is to aspire to be better than I am today, this is because a lot of them when they see me they say they want to be like me. This is because in order to move forward you back foot should be in front of the left foot.

When it comes to where the front foot is you are at a standstill. So I pray they aim to achieve their dreams but become better than I have done. That is what brings progress.”

The Emirates flagship double-decker A380 aircraft made a historic touch down at the Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3, as a one-off service to the new terminal, demonstrating the airport’s readiness to accommodate even bigger aircraft and any A380, the world’s largest commercial passenger jet.

The special Emirates A380 flight was operated by Accra-born Ghanaian, Capt Solomon Quainoo and UAE national, First Officer Faisal Hammadi.

The aircraft, operating as EK 787, had onboard top-level delegation led by Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Africa, H.E. Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana to the U.A.E, Simon Atieku, Vice Council of Ghana (Dubai & N.E), Consulate General of Ghana, Akwasi Abayie Adomako, Minister – Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission Ghana, Hesham Abdulla Qassim Al Qassim, CEO - Wasl Group & Vice Chairman ENBD, Vinay Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, VFS, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Hamad Ibrahim Abdalla Al Maazmi, Dept. of Naturalisation & Residency Dubai, Majed Sultan Murad Ali Al Joker - Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs, Dubai Airports.

Upon landing at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, the aircraft was met with a ceremonial water cannon salute, and the Emirates delegation was welcomed by government officials and airport executives.

Meanwhile, Captain Quainoo also shared with JoyBusiness how he felt when he safely landed the Emirates Airbus A380 at the Kotoka International Airport for the first time.

“I don’t have words to describe my feeling but never did I dream that I will be the first Ghanaian to fly the biggest passenger aircraft for the first time into my country. That feeling was just unbelievable. And on touch down when we exited the runway and turned unto the apron, my eyes was full of tears, just crying for joy.”

After a welcoming ceremony, government officials, VIPs, media and members of the travel industry were given a guided tour of the A380 by Emirates cabin crew.

On his part Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Africa Orhan Abbas, addressing the media said, “We are honoured to bring our flagship A380 to the impressive new terminal at Kotoka International Airport, as it demonstrates its full capabilities with the handling of the first A380 aircraft. Accra is an important destination in Africa and we remain committed to providing our customers in Ghana with the world-class services we are known for.

The Emirates A380 has been at the centre of innovation, and bringing this popular aircraft to Accra is a significant milestone in our operations to Ghana, where we will soon celebrate 15 successful years. We thank the Ghanaian government, the Ministry of Aviation and the government authorities whose support has been instrumental in making today’s one-off service a success.”

Emirates commenced operations to Ghana in January 2004 and flies daily to and from Dubai to Accra as statistics have shown that, close to 1.6 million passengers have flown the Dubai – Accra route since it’s started, with popular destinations being China, India and the United Kingdom via its Dubai hub.

Also, the Emirates SkyCargo since 2006, has transported a total of over 73,000 tonnes of cargo from and into Ghana.

The Emirates A380 operates in a three-class configuration, with 426 seats in Economy Class on the main deck, 76 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites on the upper deck.

In addition to spacious seats, free onboard Wi-Fi and award-winning in-flight entertainment in all cabins, the Emirates’ A380 is renowned for its First Class Private Suites, Shower Spas and Onboard Lounge for First Class and Business Class passengers, offering a wide range of drinks and canapés, as well as space to socialise or simply relax.