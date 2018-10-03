modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Herbert Mensah Remembers Komla Dumor, 3 October 2018

Dickson Boadi / Modern Ghana
Herbert Mensah Remembers Komla Dumor, 3 October 2018

Herbert Mensah, the President of Ghana Rugby, remembered Komla Dumor - a close friend of his - on what would have been his 46th birthday with this clip that was recorded in Accra after Komla's tragic passing in 2014.

Komla Afeke Dumor (3 October 1972 – 18 January 2014) was a Ghanaian journalist who worked for BBC World News and was the main presenter of its programme Focus on Africa.

Dumor died on 18 January 2014 in his London home after a cardiac arrest, having been on air the day before.

Herbert's message delivered in 2014 can be accessed on YouTube here or below -

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi News Reporter

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Dreams that do come true can be as unsettling as those that don't.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line