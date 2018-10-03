Apple Seller Battles For Her Life After Falling From Sofoline Interchange

An apple seller is currently battling for her life after she accidentally fell from the top of the tall Sofoline Interchange onto the busy road on Monday.

The young girl, whose identity is not known, was said to be plying her trade on top of the interchange when the incident happened.

She reportedly landed heavily right in the middle of the busy road, which links Bekwai Roundabout in Kumasi to Abuakwa.

Luckily, no vehicle was passing through the busy stretch of road during the time that the young girl fell from the interchange.

The young girl, who sustained injuries, was motionless and struggled to cry for help.

The apples, which were covered with her blood, were scattered all over the busy road, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

Other road users saw the girl and quickly conveyed her to the hospital where she was admitted instantly.

Some eyewitnesses said the young girl was slowly walking on top of the interchange with the apples on her head when she fell, but others also said the vendor slipped when she attempted to prevent apples in a saucepan from falling.