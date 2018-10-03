modernghana logo

Sunyani : Drivers Demonstrate Over Poor Nature Of Old Station

Drivers at the Sunyani Main Station defied the early Monday morning downpour to stage a demonstration in protest against the deplorable state of the station.

The station which has not seen any renovation works for years keeps deteriorating with huge potholes.

The situation worsens whenever it rains as the potholes form puddles.

The drivers numbering about 30 blocked the road leading to the station causing huge vehicular traffic on the Bosoma Street.

According to the drivers, several appeals to the Assembly have not yielded any results. They blamed the Assembly for not fulfilling its promise to renovate the station.

Meanwhile, the Sunyani Municipal Coordinator, Sarfo Kantanka Agyapong has been to the station to calm tempers down.

According to him, the assembly has awarded the renovation of the station to a contractor who will move to site as soon as the rainy season is over.

