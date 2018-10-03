Freebies Galore At Achimota Mall As Bags & Bike Promo Enters Week 4

The race to ride home a sleek 125 CC Yamaha motorbike on offer as a reward to a lucky shopper at the Achimota Retail Centre(ARC) has shifted into top gear, as younger customers are now overrunning adults in the mall’s ongoing Bags-and-Bike campaign.

Every week, since September 10, ARC, popularly known as Achimota Mall, has been doling out heavy bag-loads of shopping gift items to customers who spend just about any amount on shopping and pause to fill out a simple questionnaire with correct answers about the centre.

Customers then drop their answered questionnaires, along with shopping receipts and contact details into any of three entry boxes located at the mall. The entries are collated and answers vetted every Monday morning and the customer with the highest score is contacted to redeem a bag of free shopping booty worth a minimum of Ghc500.

Although the Bags-and-Bike campaign has become an exciting weekly adventure over freebies and giveaways for many regular shoppers, it is the ultimate giveaway gift of a lustrous 125 CC Yamaha motorbike on display in the foyer, which appears to be causing much of the sensation at the centre.

“Yes! It appears that every shopper - old, young, male and female - is keen on riding home this powerful Yamaha street bike; but for us, it will be our delight to see that any one deserving patron of this campaign eventually takes away the keys for that jolly ride home,” the Centre’s Marketing Manager, Anthony Asamoah told reporters.

The campaign ends on November 24, but to snatch the motorbike’s keys from Asamoah, all 12 shoppers lucky to have won the weekly gift bags in the course of the promotion will have to compete in a simple trivia game, the highest scorer of which will become the owner of the motorbike.

“So, at the end of 12 weeks of non-stop giveaways of large ARC shopping bags loaded with gift items, it gets even more exciting as twelve winsome shoppers get to meet here to lock horns in a rousing test of wits to claim ownership of the bike,” said Asamoah.

Since it opened nearly three years ago, Achimota Retail Centre, located at Dome on the Accra-Nsawam Highway, has become the preferred address for shopping and recreation for most residents of the communities in the Ga North Municipality, delivering modern, convenient, one-stop shopping services to suburbs like Tantra Hills, Ofankor, Dome, Ashongman and Kwabenya Estates and the Achimota township.