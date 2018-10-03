Rebranding NDC Will Wipe-off Negative Propaganda By NPP--Spio

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Dr Ekow Spio- Gabrah, has said the party needs rebranding to wipe-off the smear campaign against it by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections.

He said the NPP was able to convince Ghanaians in the 2016 campaign that the NDC was the most corrupt and bribery party and it needed to be voted out of power.

Dr Spio-Gabrah made the assertion when he addressed delegates from Effutu, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central and Gomoa East constituencies of the NDC to canvas for votes in the upcoming presidential primary of the party at Winneba in the Central Region.

He stated that the NDC as a political party must get a contemporary candidate with clean hands and urged NDC delegates to vote for a versatile and experienced candidate to lead the party in 2020.

Dr Spio-Gabrah enumerated some of his vision to the delegates which included the formation of a credit union for party supporters in all the 275 constituencies.

He said the rationale behind the institution of the Union for the party at constituency levels will be to strengthen the financial background of NDC members at the grassroots.

Dr Spio-Gabrah noted that if given the nod to lead the party at the primaries and subsequently win the Presidency, he will build complete and befitting offices for all 275 constituencies.

He said a welfare fund would also be instituted to support members to enable them to improve their conditions of life, stressing that every supporter of the party must enjoy the fruit of his or her labour.

The Presidential Aspirant hinted that many supporters have distanced themselves from the NDC as a result of selfish interest and discrimination on the parts of some constituency, regional and national executives.

Dr Spio-Gabrah called on the delegates to elect a presidential candidate who has international connections and lobbying skills to help the party to achieve its aims and objectives in order to improve the party’s economic prospects.

Dr Spio-Gabrah lamented that although the NDC depicted massive infrastructural developmental programmes across the country in the Green Book, the party could not communicate these achievements to the people in 2016.