Kofi Annan Family Express Appreciation To Government And Ghanaians

The family of the late former UN General Secretary, Kofi Annan has expressed its profound gratitude during the demise of their relative.

Kofi Annan was given a three-day state funeral and later buried at the military cemetery.

This was shortly after he died in Switzerland due to ill-health.

His remains, draped in a UN Flag, came via a chartered flight from Geneva, Switzerland, accompanied by the widow, Nane Lagergren, and her children.

A statement by the family said they were comforted by the love and support expressed by the Ghanaian community and government's overwhelming support.

“Your support has been invaluable as we've come together to commemorate Kofi Atta Annan's life and put him to eternal rest. You've comforted us, consoled us, counseled us, and celebrated with us. Kofi Atta Annan loved his Ghana.”-

“Ghana made him the man, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and leader he was. Seeing that love for his country being reciprocated through song, through dance, through drumming, through heart-warming and laudatory tributes from all across the land, and through a celebration of life ceremony, was truly incredible”, the statement added.

Former United Nation's (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, dies

Kofi Annan died Saturday, August 18, 2018,

A source close to the family who confirmed the sad news to citinewsroom.com said Mr. Annan died at a Hospital in the Swiss city of Bern.

He is reported to have fallen ill on his way back from South Africa (the Mandela centenary).

He was hospitalized in Geneva and later airlifted to the capital, Bern. Dignitaries paid last respects to Kofi Annan

Government officials, Ministers, Members of Parliament, diplomats, Chiefs among other dignitaries, filed past and paid their last respects to Kofi Annan at the Accra International Conference.

Ghanaians from all walks of life also had the opportunity to file past the body.

They were however disappointed because the casket was shut . Kofi Annan buried at Military Cemetery

Kofi Annan was buried at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo who announced this said the cemetery was an appropriate resting place for the renowned global peace icon.

Namibian President, Hage Gottfried Geingob, has described the former United Nations Secretary-General, the late Kofi Annan as an “exceptional humanitarian” who “lived an admirable life, defined by a love for humanity, dedication to work and a never say die mentality.”