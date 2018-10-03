Pamela Addo Formally Appointed Judicial Secretary

I’m mediate past Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EXIM Bank, Ms. Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo who resigned from the bank last week, has officially been sworn in as the new Judicial Secretary.

Ms. Addo resigned to enable her to take up the new appointment as the Judicial Secretary for the Judicial Service effective October 2, 2018.

She has been sworn in by Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo,

Ms. Addo takes over from His Lordship Justice Alex Berchie Poku-Acheampong, who will assume duty on the Court of Appeal Bench on October 8, 2018.

Her appointment takes immediate effect.



“The Chief Justice said “it is our expectation that Ms. Addo will be given all the cooperation and support by the people of Ghana that will enable her to carry out her functions as Judicial Secretary effectively and efficiently.”

By her appointment, Ms. Addo becomes the 16th Judicial Secretary since the first republic.

Profile of new judicial secretary

Ms. Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo is a lawyer with 29 years of diverse post qualification experience.

She is a highly skilled professional known for creativity, exceptional organizational ability, resourcefulness, innovation, proven financial management skills and timely completion of major projects and assignments.

While at the Ghana Export Import Bank (Ghana EXIM Bank), she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration.

She holds an LL.B (Hons) and a Masters Degree in Law (LL.M with merit) from the University of London.

Ms. Addo is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Bar of England and Wales and the International Bar Association, having been called to the Bar of England in 1989 as a member of Lincoln Inn and the Ghana Bar in 1997.

Deputy CEO of EXIM bank Pamela Akotoaa Addo resigns

Last week, Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo resigned from her position at the EXIM bank to take up her new role.

In a letter addressed to the presidency and sighted by citinewsroom.com, Akotoaa Addo thanked the President for giving her the opportunity to serve the bank in such a portfolio.