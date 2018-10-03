Court Acquits Driver Held For Defilement

An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday acquitted and discharged Prince Samuel Adzorkatsi, a 47-year-old driver, accused of defiling an 11-year-old girl at Nungua.

Adzorkatsi was found not guilty on a charge of defilement by the court after an eight-month trial.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, said there were inconsistencies in the evidence adduced and discrepancies of the dates on which the incident took place; noting that the story of the victim remained a bizarre and full of disbeliefs.

Adzorkatsi could not hide his excitement hence, as soon as the court acquitted him, he remarked; 'Ah My Lord! God bless you. Thank you very much'.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated earlier that the complainant is the mother of the victim. The complainant and victim reside at Tsuibleoo, Teshie.

Adzorkatsi was a taxi driver residing at Nungua. On February 18, this year, the victim was sent by the complainant to go to her father at Osu to collect some money.

Prosecution said the victim did not return home and two days later a report was made to the Police. On February 22, the victim returned home and the complainant took her to the Osu Police Station.

At the station, prosecution said the victim, during interrogation, mentioned Azorkatsi as the one she was staying with and that Azorkatsi had sex with her.

A Police medical report was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

Later Azorkatsi was arrested by the Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.