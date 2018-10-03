Give Honour To Your Positions--Traditional Leaders Urged

The Ga Dangme Council of Wulomei have called on its members to carry themselves in a manner that would bring honour to their positions and strive to show respect to each and every one.

It also cautioned the members to be wary of politicians who want to induce them with money to create confusion among them and rather focus on defending their customary rites.

Numo Blafo Omeatu III, the President of the Council, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the 25th Anniversary celebration of the installation of Numo Nikoi Amasah II, Klan Wulomo of the Asere Kotopon in Accra.

He said there was the need for Wulomei to educate the public on the role they played during and after the installation of a chief in the Ga State and the importance of that customary rite.

Numo Blafo Omeatu cautioned people who were making moves to cause confusion among the Wulomei to desist from the act in order to bring peace in the Ga Dangme Traditional Area.

He said the chieftaincy institution in the Ga State was disintegrating, saying; 'It is unfortunate that some few elements are using the situation to make money by dictating and imposing new methods of customary rites during and after the installation of traditional leaders, which had created chaos among the people.'

He said the Council would ensure that no one was allowed to destroy the norms and the traditions of the Ga people, especially during the induction processes of a traditional leader.

Numo Nikoi Amasah, also the Vice President of the Council, advised that any person or group of persons who feel they have legitimate right to any traditional position in the Ga State should channel it through the Council for solution.

He said: 'Until that is done people should stop spreading false information about the importance of the Wulomei's rites and appealed to the media to ensure that they check their facts before going public to avoid creating confusion and tension among the Council members.'