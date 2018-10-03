Ministry Announces Re-opening Of Colleges Rescheduled To 29th October

The Ministry of Education, in consultation with the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), has announced that the re-opening date for the colleges of education for the 2018/2019 academic year has been rescheduled to Monday, October 29, 2018.

A statement issued by the NCTE on behalf of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said all relevant stakeholders were entreated to take note and be guided by the new date accordingly.

GNA