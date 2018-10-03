Akwatia School Has Offered 30 Years Of Academic Excellence

The Akwatia G.C.D L/A JHS which has won various awards including the Head of State Award on four occasions and other academic awards has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The theme for the occasion was: 'Raising productive leaders through quality education for a prosperous Ghana'.

In a speech read for him, Mr Seth Birikorang, the Denkyembour District Chief Executive, urged parents to give topmost priority to the education of their children and ensure that the children were well educated.

He said as future leaders of the country, no amount of money spend on their education is a waste.

Mr Phillip Ahiadoxor, the headmaster of the school, said the school which had a modest beginning with 30 pupils drawn from other schools as pioneers with two teachers and a headmaster now has a population of 157 pupils and 11 teaching staff.

He said the ambition of every institution is to produce excellent results adding that the GCD L/A JHS has chalked several successes at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The school has turned out 27 batches since its first attempt in 1991 with 24 batches passing out with 100 per cent distinction with the three remaining batches scoring between 94 to 96 per cent.

He said this year's results analysis was yet to be received.

With such exceptional results, he said, the school has produced pupils who won the Head of State Award on four occasions, 2002, 2003, 2004 consecutively and 2011.

The awardees he named as Owura Dei Anane, Samuel Brenye Sanful, Kenneth Amoah and Francis Dugba.

He said significantly, a student, Jojo Nyamekye Baidoo was declared the best science student in Ghana in a science quiz organized from the district to the national levels. The student joined a group of other Ghanaians to Indonesia to partipate in the first International Junior Science Olympiad in 2004.

Mr Winfred Klukpui, an Assistant Director of Education, said to raise productive leaders, there is the need to provide quality education that would equip them with 'survival skills of the 21st century.

Such skills, he said, include critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Members of the old students association were present and generously raised funds for the purchase of computers for an ICT laboratory of the school.