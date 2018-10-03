Contractor Marks Birthday With Women At Koforidua Hospital Maternity Ward

Mr Richard Owiredu Wadie, a civil and road constructor, has donated various items and paid the hospital bills for five patients at the Koforidua Regional Hospital's Maternity Ward.

The hospital bills paid for the five totalled GH¢5,700.00 in addition to the donation cost over GH¢10,000.00.

Presenting the items, Mr Wadie, who was celebrating his 38th birthday, expressed his gratitude to women and nurses who through their efforts have made it possible for the human race to be sustained.

He said it is his intention to adopt the maternity ward to ensure that more support would be given to women who come to that facility.

He urged the midwives and nurses to continue discharging their duties diligently to support pregnant women right from their antenatal to delivery.

Dr Cardinal Newton, the Deputy Director of the Koforidua Regional Hospital, commended the young contractor for the kind gesture extended to the women at the maternity ward.

He said the bills paid has brought a great relief not only to the patients who are stranded, but also to the hospital as well, because the hospital loses almost GH¢130,000.00 annually due to the inability of patients to pay their bills after their treatment.

He said the hospital was doing its best to ensure that patients get the best of service and treatment and called on benevolent organisations and individuals to support the hospital to fulfil its mandate.

Ms Mary Kumah, a beneficiary of Mr Wadie's gesture, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said she was discharged after seven weeks on admission but was still at the hospital because of her inability to pay her bill of GH¢1,500.00.

She therefore thanked Mr Wadie for coming to her aid.

The contractor also presented assorted items and cash of GH¢2,000.00 to Ms Kathlyn Ababio of Pat Maternity Home, the midwife who assisted her mother during her delivery period 38 years ago.