Ban On Imported Vehicles Takes Effect In Uganda

KAMPALA, Oct. 02, (Xinhua) - A law in Uganda banning the importation of used vehicles manufactured 15 years ago on Monday came into effect, the country's tax body has said.

Dickson Kateshumba, Uganda Revenue Authority commissioner for customs, said in a statement that no motor vehicle aged 15 years and above shall be allowed into the east African country, effective October 01.

"This includes motor vehicles that will be cleared through the port of Mombasa (Kenya) or Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) save for those where customs declaration will have been made and released by Sept. 30," said Kateshumba.

He said the vehicles in that category that were already in Uganda or the east African region by September 30, will be allowed up to a period of three months to pay taxes and register.

"Duty paid motor vehicles that are still within warehousing period will be relocated to a designated place within the bonded warehouse pending registration," said Kateshumba.

"Customs will auction any motor vehicles whose warehousing period will have expired," he said.

Ugandan lawmakers late May passed the Traffic and Road Safety Bill 2018, banning the importation of motor vehicles above 15 years of age or more in a bid to reduce road accidents and carbon emissions.

The act exempts heavy vehicles such as breakdown lorries, crane lorries, road sweeper lorries, fire fighting vehicles, concrete mixer lorries, spraying lorries, mobile workshops and forklifts among others.

Armored vehicles, agricultural and forestry tractors are also exempted. The law took effect from July 1, but car importers were given a three months grace period.

