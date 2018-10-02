The Baby Who Will Never Forget Melania Trump's Hug

The visiting American First Lady, Melania Trump on Tuesday had a historical moment with mothers and babies at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital in Accra.

Meliana Trump who arrived in Ghana for a two-day official visit was met at the Kotoka International Airport by the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

She accompanied Mrs Trump to the hospital where she donated a phototherapy machine, teddy bears and assorted baby items to those seeking treatment.

Some of the mothers whose babies were cuddled by the American First Lady were too excited upon seeing their babies in the arms of Mrs Trump.

According to them, it is a lifetime opportunity their babies have had and, therefore, will never be forgotten.