Do Not Deny A Sick Person’s Medicine If You Can’t Help-The Case Of Free SHS

A common Twi proverb translated into English Language says that “you do not spoil a sick person’s medicine if you can’t help”. This proverb is an admonishment to us that if we cannot help someone in anyway, we should not go further to thwart any means the person can get help. Unfortunately, it appears to some of us that is exactly what the Deputy Minister for Education in charge of General Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum has done in his responses to the calls for the inclusion of private schools to ease the challenges government has faced as a result of the implementation of the Free SHS programme in the public schools.

The challenges the Free SHS programme faced when it was introduced in the last academic year was well documented and this has culminated into the introduction of the double-track system this academic year, largely to address both classrooms and residential challenges.

At the onset of the double-track system discussions, there have been calls from well meaning Ghanaians to the Government to include private schools to help to shore up the accommodation challenges if that was really the main objective of introducing the double- track system. According to the General Secretary of the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools (CHOPSS), Joseph Dzamesi, they had the capacity to help the Government address accommodation challenges.

However, in an attempt to defend Government’s stance not to include private schools in the double-track system, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister for Education, made several scathing comments about the private schools, saying among other things that ‘…the teachers we have at the private schools do not have the qualification to teach at the public senior high schools and once you are using public money, everything you are doing there should be at the public level,”. He added that facilities in the private schools do not also meet standards set by the Ghana Education Service. He made these comments in an interview with Bernard Koku Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on September, 4, 2018, in response to the calls by some opinion leaders to include the private schools in the double-track system and free SHS programme in general. These comments, in my view, have the tendency to collapse

I think that the comments made by the Deputy Minister for Education were the most scathing comments and unfortunate and have the tendency to drive away parents who want to send their wards to such schools, thereby collapse the private second cycle schools forever. Besides, the comments were a slap in the face of the very ministry through whose agencies the private SHS were granted the accreditation to operate. Before these private schools start operation, they are to be accredited by Ghana Education Service and West African Examinations Council, agencies under Ministry of Education. Does that suggest a dereliction of duty on the part of the Ministry of Education’s own agencies?

There are private schools in the country that have post graduate certificates teachers not to talk of first degrees. Again, there are private schools that have well equipped and better science and ICT laboratories than some public schools. Therefore, for a deputy minister to lump all private schools as substandard was quite disheartening and demoralising to some hard working proprietors.

I think that the Ministry of Education has either failed to engage the private schools right from the onset of the discussion or determined not to include them in the double-track system. This is because on the same programme the Deputy Minister for Education said one of the reasons why such schools (private) were not included was because the private secondary schools would be asked to hire new teachers and upgrade their facilities. He added that such directive would only burden most of the private schools hence the decision not to include them.

So, if really Government wanted to include the private schools, one expected that the Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) would have been met early enough and tasked to meet the standard government wanted for their inclusion. In that case, whichever private school met the criteria would have been included and those who failed would have been left out. That would mean that private schools would have been included in the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) programme for candidates to choose from.

Sadly, that is not what happened and all the services private second cycle schools have been offering to the state over the years have been discounted, ironically, in the era when private sector is being called upon by government to partner it for implementation of its socio-economic programmes. If you cannot get anything for your mother-in-law, why steal what she has already? Let us save the private second cycle schools before they fold up.

By Wodewole Emmanuel Kwabla

Educationist

