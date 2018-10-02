Tain District Assembly Holds Second Ordinary Assembly Meeting

Tan District Assembly in the Brong Ahafo region was as at 31st August, 2018 mobilize a total revenue of one Hundred and Sixty- seven Thousand, six Hundred and Thirty four Ghana Cedis (GH₵167,634.00) representing 67% of the Assembly’s annual projected Internally Generated Fund (IGF) of Two Hundred and Forty- Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Nine Ghana Cedis (GH₵249,879.00).

Tain District Chief Executive, Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh made these disclosure during the second ordinary meeting of the 3rd Session of the Tain District Assembly. Although the Assembly made significant progress in the collection and management of the Internally Generated Funds, the DCE said the Assembly is not relenting on its efforts to vigorously pursue and implement prudent measures needed for higher revenue mobilization.

“We are currently implanting our decision to pay-off the commissions of due our temporary collectors immediately they pay –in what they have collected as revenue to the Assembly. This is to avoid the pile up of commissions as arrears due temporary collectors which has been recognized as one of the disincentives to revenue collectors. We have also structured to pay-off all the arrears due the revenue collectors before the end of the year. Management shall also continue to develop the capabilities of the revenue staff to enable them perform their duties effectively and efficiently”, the DCE said.

The DCE announced that as part of the Assembly’s determination to eradicate or reduce to the barest minimum the practice of open defecation, the Assembly appealed for support from the Sunyani branch of the Rotary Club International to train youth in the District in latrine Artisans for free with the aim of equipping them with the needed skills to be able to construct the various types of household latrines.

According to the DCE, management of the Assembly has entered into a public-private partnership agreement with Ghana First Company Limited to construct ten public toilets, two each at Nsawkaw, Badu, Seikwa, Namasa and Brohani.

The Chief Executive appealed to the Assembly members to continue working together as one people with a common goal, respect for divergent views and with determination to development the District.