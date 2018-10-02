Immigration Compromise: German Federal Government Wants More Foreign Skilled Workers

There is also a compromise in the dispute over the change between asylum procedures and immigration into the labour market. The Cabinet has already decided on the corresponding key issues paper. Heating engineers, bakers and other non-academically trained professionals should in future be allowed to come to Germany to search for work under certain conditions. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU-Party) said after the adoption of key points for a law on skilled labour immigration from countries outside the European Union, this was a "very lifelike solution". They take the interests of the companies into account. He was therefore very pleased with the agreement, which had been prepared by the grand coalition in a night session.

"Today is a really a good and successful day in Germany," added Peter Altmaier from the CDU-Party. This applies to the economy, social cohesion and prosperity in the country. The agreement makes it possible to extend the economic momentum in Germany and to exploit growth potential.

This new option should initially be limited to five years, as Mr. Seehofer emphasized. In regions with high unemployment, it should also be possible to reinstate the so-called priority review. This test obliges the employer to prove that no local jobseeker is eligible for the job.

Labour minister Hubertus Heil (SPD-Party) sees after the night coalition agreement the first step for a "modern immigration law in Germany" made. "I am glad that we can go this way now after decades of debate," said Mr. Heil in Berlin. In addition to digitization, safeguarding skilled labour is the key issue for prosperity and job security in Germany, Heil emphasized. Concrete criteria for rejected asylum seekers living in Germany with a status of toleration are missing in the key issues paper, which was approved this morning by the Cabinet. But this should be regulated later in the right of residence.

Quarrel about lane change

With the compromise of the Federal Government, Germany is to get for the first time an immigration law, which is based on role models such as in Canada. There is a compromise in the dispute over a so-called lane change between asylum procedures and immigration into the labour market. "We are sticking to the principle of separation of asylum and labour migration," states the key issues paper. At the same time, it is emphasized: "In the right of residence, we will define clear criteria for a reliable status for those who are tolerated and secure their livelihood and are well integrated."

At its core, the planned law on skilled labor immigration is about Germany becoming more attractive to skilled workers outside the EU. The law should order and control their immigration. Demand and qualification should be central criteria. Graduations should be recognized faster and learning German should be facilitated abroad. The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce had already spoken before the detail agreement with regard to the plans of a positive signal. "1.6 million workers are already missing today, which is why, in addition to a great deal of commitment to domestic potential, we urgently need better immigration rules in parallel," emphasized the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) President Eric Schweitzer.

Gaining qualified specialists

"Skilled workers from abroad are already making an important contribution to the competitiveness of the German economy," states the key issues paper. Although the high economic growth was also supported by immigration from member states of the European Union, this immigration is decreasing. "In addition, we must therefore be much more successful in attracting qualified specialists from third countries."

There was a dispute to the end of the required by the SPD lane change for rejected, but well-integrated asylum seekers. The Social Democrats want them to stay in Germany under the new immigration law. Above all, the CSU strictly rejected, so that economic refugees are not encouraged to enter.

CSU leader Seehofer had stressed before the meeting, he agreed with Minister Heil that there should be no change of lane for all rejected asylum seekers in the labour market. In the basis worked out with salvation, therefore, a lane change in this sense is not included. But if "can not be expelled due to compelling reasons, and for reasons that are not in the person of the asylum seeker, then tell people before they sit here, let them work". This refers to when, for example, threatens torture in the country of origin.

"Do not deport the wrong ones"

But those who refused and had to leave the country should also leave, according to Seehofer. Tolerated asylum seekers may already work under certain conditions today. Heil emphasized that it was about pragmatic solutions for people with uncertain residence status, who know the German language and are integrated into the German labour market. These people should be able to stay. Many call this "lane change", but I do not care what the CSU calls it, but that we're doing the right thing, that we must not deport the wrong ones, said the minister Heil before the meeting.

With the regulation now found, there could be a kind of limited "lane change" only for tolerated asylum seekers. "We do not want immigration of unqualified third-country nationals", emphasize both the Union and SPD political parties. With clear criteria one wants to ensure that regulations can not be abused.

The immigration of skilled workers will be geared to the needs of the national economy, taking into account "the qualifications, age, language skills, evidence of a real job offer and securing livelihoods in an appropriate manner". The last point is to prevent immigration into social systems. For economic reasons, certain occupational groups may also be temporarily excluded by ordinance of the Federal Government. With the economy, recruitment opportunities abroad should be improved and the offer of German courses should be expanded so that the workforce can integrate faster in Germany.