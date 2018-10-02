Mixed Reactions Greet Zambia Newspaper Publication In Chinese

Zambia's state-owned newspaper, Times of Zambia, published Tuesday's lead story in Mandarin, a move that perhaps best exemplifies China's growing influence in the country .

The article in question reported about President Edgar Lungu's pledge to maintain Zambian interest in dealing with donors - be they from the east or west.

The English version of the story was the main story of the day.

The article in question reported about President Edgar Lungu's pledge to maintain Zambian interest in dealing with donors - be they from the east or west (Courtesy)

Mandarin is the official language of the People's Republic of China and is also the dialect spoken in the capital, Beijing.

Chief government spokeswoman, Dora Siliya, said reporting the story in both English and Mandarin Chinese is a move aimed at tapping into the Chinese market.

The move has been criticized by the online community with one user wondering whether Mandarin had been added to the list of national languages.

— Mwebantu (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Jack Mbulo (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Luciano (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Kennedy Gondwe (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Judd Devermont (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Some users, however, sided with the government spokeswoman adding that its a strategic move by the newspaper to boost its sales.

— Advocate (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— The Head Master (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— The Procrastinator (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0