$1m Fund Support For Start-ups To Be Launched

TEN Ghana and the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP) will in November launch a $1 million fund to support startup firms in the country.

Dubbed the the “Entrepreneurship Acceleration Fund," up and coming entrepreneurs will be able to source money from the fund to scale up their business ideas.

The fund is part of a larger campaign dubbed the ‘entrepreneur revolution’ being rolled out in partnership with NEIP’s supervising ministry, the Ministry for Business Development.

The campaign will also seek to drive enthusiasm and passion for entrepreneurship across the country, and encourage more young people to start their own businesses.

As part of activities to kick-start the campaign, Founder of TEN Ghana Kelvin Atuguba on Thursday presented a T-shirt advertising the campaign to the Chief Executive of the NEIP, John Kumah, in his office.

“ I want to congratulate you for your drive and determination to change the entrepreneurship and bring the revolution into the ecosystem.”

The founder of Today’s Entrepreneurs Network (TEN) Ghana noted young people have a key role to play in helping Ghana deal with its unemployment challenges, hence the decision to launch the fund.

“At TEN Ghana, we want to help provide young people with that little push they need to revolutionarise their business. That is why we are doing this,” Mr Atuguba said.

“Beyond the coaching and support and mentoring, young people will be able to tap into this fund to be their own bosses instead of relying on others for non-existent jobs,” he added.