Project Maji Gives Four Solar-powered Merchanised Borehole to Communities in Eastern Region

Three Communities in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region have been given a solar-powered mechanized borehole water facility from Project Maji Foundation to supply them with 5000 litres of portable drinking water daily.

Danteng, a deprived community received two of the water facilities whiles Kwahu Akwaboah and Kwahu Hwidiem received one each.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission the projects, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Project Maji, Sulnil Lalvani said the aim of the project is to empower women in the local communities, improve water quality and eliminate water borne diseases associated with contaminated water.

He noted that the project seeks to reduce the risk associated with children and school kids traveling long hours to fetch water in the bush.

Mr. Lalvani added that over 20 more projects are scheduled to be commissioned this year before October ends to very deprived communities.

According to him, the target is to reach 1million Ghanaians with 1000 sites by 2025.

He indicated that Project Maji, a non-for-profit foundation which was established in 2015 has provided over 15,000 Ghanaians access to safe drinking water using a new technology called Solar Water Kiosk.

Mr. Lalvani intimated that effort has been made to train community leaders on maintenance of the kiosks for longevity.

Mr. Ebenezer Charway, who represented the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources said government apart of its agenda, is committed to increasing water supply to all communities in the country.

He intimated that government has taken steps through the creation of the new ministry for sanitation and water to serve the deprived communities as well as address the sanitation issue in the country.

The Special Aid to the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, Ben Owusu Addo indicated that water supply is one of the key agenda of the Assembly to ensure that economic activities in the local communities thrive.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon. Boansi Darkwa bemoans the maintenance culture of the people as a disturbing factor in the sustainability of such project.

He urged the community members to develop a maintenance culture that will prevent the facility from breakdown forcefully.

The Kontihene of Danteng, Nana Kofi Yeboah expressed his gratitude to the Project Maji for the kind gesture.

He assured them of his commitment to ensure that the facility is properly used and maintained at all times to prevent it from breaking down.