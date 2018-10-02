Joynewsroom.com Is Not Owned By The Multimedia Group

A news portal styling itself as Joynewsroom.com is neither owned by, nor even remotely connected to, The Multimedia Group.

We have received calls from many readers of Myjoyonline.com, wondering whether Joynewsroom.com is also operated by us.

We deny categorically any association with the said Joynewsroom.com and state emphatically that it is an attempt by persons unknown to us to deceive the public by creating an impression that it is a unit of The Multimedia Group, parent company of Joy FM, Myjoyonline.com, Adom FM, etc.

Readers are, therefore, advised to ignore publications of the website. Those are not by, or from, Myjoyonline.com .

Thank you.