NDC Will Make FREE SHS Better

James Agyenim Boateng, campaign spokesperson of John Mahama, has punched the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for suggesting that a future national Democratic Congress (NDC) government will collapse the free Senior High School education policy initiated by the government.

He indicated that the former President, John Dramani Mahama, would rather review the policy and improve upon it if voted into power, instead of collapsing it, as is being peddled around.

He was responding to President Akufo-Addo, who, over the weekend, mocked the NDC, describing it as a party with a track record of collapsing policies initiated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ex-president John Mahama indicated during a tour of the Central Region that he would review the free SHS policy if he wins the NDC primaries, as well as the national elections.

According to him, the policy is being poorly executed, which has manifested in the many challenges facing its implementation.

“Our NPP friends, they don't listen to advice, they think they know everything,” he criticised.

But the President Akufo-Addo said the criticisms by ex-president John Mahama were not based on facts.

“I am alarmed by this concept of review. This is because anytime our political opponents try anything of this sort it leads the policy in question into a coma. We all remember the NHIS one-term premium payment review pledge. Not only did the review not materialise, but they also succeeded in degrading the policy.”

He cited the ¢1.2 billion arrears left behind by the NDC, with many healthcare providers threatening to revert to the cash and carry system.

But the John Mahama campaign is not impressed by the assertions of the President.

James Agyenim Boateng said the NDC was committed to the cause of free SHS, but against the mode of implementation by the NPP.

He said, while in government, the NDC was committed to improving the quality and widening access and making free SHS progressively free.

He dismissed assertions that free SHS is a policy initiative of the NPP.

According to him, the policy has always been a constitutional edict which no government must claim credit for.

James Agyenim Boateng further argued the allusions by the President that the NDC collapsed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) before leaving office is not supported by the facts.

Under the NDC, he said the policy expanded in terms of coverage, and wondered how anyone would suggest the policy collapsed under the NDC.

He does not understand how the NPP can claim to be effectively implementing Free SHS when students are still at home in October, after vacating in June.

He said an NDC government will involve all stakeholders and get a better policy implementation strategy.