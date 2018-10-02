Bolga: TUTAG Threatens Strike

The Bolgatanga Polytechnic Branch of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, and the government over the delay in converting the Polytechnic to a Technical University.

According to the association, after working hard to meet the requirements set by the Technical Committee that visited the institution for reassessment, and after the passing of Technical Universities Amendment Act, Act 922, the members expected that the polytechnic would have become a Technical University. “However, this appears to be a mirage, since we do not know why the institution is not yet converted, and when it will be converted,” They stated.

In a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of TUTAG, Bolgatanga Polytechnic branch, Emmanuel Akanpaadgi, the delay in the conversion was generating anxiety among the staff of the polytechnic, due to its concomitant effects such as low enrolment, staff attrition and lowering of status.

He said the enrolment in the Bolgatanga Polytechnic this academic year – 2018/2019 – has been the worst since the establishment of the institution, as many potential applicants prefer to go to the technical universities, although they were going to pursue the same High National Diploma courses that were being offered at the institution.

He said, hitherto, when all the institutions were polytechnics, they all competed for students on an equal level, but as things were, the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics were disadvantaged, because they were still running as technical universities.

Mr. Akanpaadgi also said besides the delay, the conversion has also triggered an exodus of lecturers migrating to other public universities, and if the Bolgatanga Polytechnic was not converted within the shortest time, it would exacerbate the situation.

“The calibre of lecturers migrating to other institutions is the core staff the institution needs and has spent huge sums of money from its GETFund allocation of the Faculty of Development Fund to train, both locally and abroad. If such calibre of staff is allowed to leave, it will take a while for the polytechnic to recruit and train new staff up to that level, and this could derail the mounting of new programmes in the institution,” he said.

“In view of the above assertions, the Bolgatanga Polytechnic branch of TUTAG passionately appeals to the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and the government, to convert the institution as soon as practicable to a technical university to avoid a disruption of the academic calendar,” the association appealed.