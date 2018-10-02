Job Offers On Social Media Is A Scam

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned the public against buying protocol forms to work in a ministry on social media.

According to her, no minister or ministry would ask individuals to buy protocol forms on social media to be able to be recruited into the ministry.

She said there had been complaints of people being duped by imposters on social media, as they fictitiously create accounts purporting to be that of a minister or ministry, and use it for their bad acts.

“Let me also use this opportunity to, once again, inform everyone that no minister or government official is providing access to jobs on Facebook, WhatsApp or Messenger. So if anybody befriends you on Facebook and asks that you buy and send money to mobile money account, that [person] is a fraudster, because no Minister is using that medium to sell protocol forms. We don't have protocol forms to sell.”

She explained that as the country was being digitised, it was also opening itself up to attacks from cyber criminals, so it is necessary for the country to further strategise and protect itself.

The Minister of Communications, and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West was speaking to journalists yesterday, after a ceremony held to launch a National Cyber Security Awareness Month and the launch of Ghana's National Cyber Security.

She indicated that as part of the cyber security measures, there would be training for school children and government officials, for them to be aware of the dangers on using the internet, and how to play safe.

“We will also be conducting an IT audit of all our IT centres that our public agencies have already procured to see whether they are up to scratch or not, and if not, to provide solutions to secure all that architecture that we are putting in place,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said.

The newly-enstooled Development Queen (Nkosuohemaa) of Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region, added that the ministry would also have a dialogue with former ministers of communications to solicit ideas from them on the subject, invitations of which had already been extended to them.