Akufo-Addo Gov't Blows $6m On Illegal Audits

NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The opposition National Democratic Congress has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of misusing taxpayers’ monies to conduct witch-hunt investigations.

At a press conference in Accra Tuesday, the party's General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explained, government has contracted audit firms to do work which only the Auditor-General is mandated to carry out.

"We have credible information that these private firms were not legally engaged since they were not officially authorised by the Auditor-General", he said.

According to him, the government has so far paid six million dollars to these private firms which constitutes a waste of scarce resources.

The party's reaction comes weeks after portions of an audit report by private firm Morrison and Associates were published in the media claiming that more than ¢800m misappropriated by state agencies under the Mahama government.

The report by Morrison and Associates was initiated by the Cabinet Committee Responsible for the Coordination of Forensic Audits.

The report on Ghana Gas company, for example, mentions former Board members of the company as supervising the purchase of helicopters for $100m which did not offer value for money.

A former Board member Dr. Valerie Sawyerr who is a former Deputy Chief of Staff under the Mahama administration reacted, calling the work shoddy and the report illegal.

She also questioned the Akufo-Addo government's appointment of Edward Dua Agyeman to the Cabinet Committee Responsible for the Coordination of Forensic Audits

She said no person can be appointed Secretary of a Cabinet Committee or Sub-Committee when he is not a member of Cabinet or the Secretary to Cabinet.

She noted the appointment was improper.

Her concerns have found expression in the NDC statement by Asiedu Nketia who has also accused Edward Dua Ageyman of sole-sourcing auditing work to private firms without the permission of the Auditor-General.

He said once the “illegal” audit was done, the Senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo decided to pass off the "illegal" report as the work of a Cabinet Sub-Committee.

"This was after the Auditor-General had refused to own the audit and issue a report on it on professional and ethical grounds", the NDC General Secretary claimed.

Asiedu Nketia challenged the Senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo and Cabinet Secretary Madam Debrah Karkari to provide proof that the audit was legally done by a legally constituted sub-committee of Cabinet.

"When was the said cabinet committee set up? Who set it up? Who the members of the committee are, details of these meetings and why and how a non-Cabinet member came to be appointed Secretary to a Cabinet committee,” he stated.