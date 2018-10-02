Concerned Cocoa Farmers Bemoan Poor Treatment From Gov't

Concerned Cocoa Farmers Association in the country have bemoaned the poor treated being meted out to them by government, stating that they deserve to be treated better as they bring millions of cedis into the country’s economy.

According to the group, they are disappointed in the government for not increasing the cocoa producer prices. Their disappointment comes on the back of Government’s decision to maintain the cocoa producer price at GH¢7,600 per ton for the third time running.

At a gathering to celebrate world Cocoa day yesterday, government announced that prices for cocoa will remained unchanged. The cocoa beans over the last two years have reduced from over $3,000 per ton which has resulted in the country losing almost $1 billion in revenue during that period.

The government say when you go to other cocoa producing countries like Cote D’Ivoire and the others prices have dropped so maintaining the prices here should be seen as a good thing.

For Nana Oboadie Opambour Bonsu who is the President of the concerned Cocoa Farmers Association, that comparison should not be made because when you go to Cote D’Ivoire the living conditions of the cocoa farmers over there are far better and improved than the farmers here.

“You go to Cote D’Ivoire and you see the life that they are living there and you compare to Ghana, you will see that it is not the same. So we can’t compare that if Cote D’Ivoire have reduced theirs so we have not reduced ours so it is news. This is not news. We need to better the life of the cocoa farmers and motivate them so that at the end of the day they can do more.

He continued; “Watch Cote D’Ivoire and the other countries that they have reduced their cocoa prices and watch where and how their famers are living. Watch their condition of the farmers. Whether it is good or bad. In Ghana the cocoa farmers their condition is very very bad”, he observed.

He also indicated that when you go to Western Region the roads of the cocoa farmers are bad and in some cases they do not even have bridges that connect them from their towns to the main cities.

“The cocoa farmer needs a very healthy life or maybe a place that when he is sick he can go. But all these things we don’t have it. The schools that is in the cities is different from the schools that is in the cocoa growing areas. There is no light in the cocoa growing area”, he bemoaned.