Breast Cancer Cases Set To Rise To 4,600 With 1,800 Deaths Expected

Dr. Florence Dedey, Head of Breast Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has warned that breast cancer cases have assumed alarming proportion and it is likely to rise to 4,600 this year, with an estimated death cases of 1,800 also by the end of this year.

She attributed the continuous rise in breast cancer cases in the country to late reporting, over reliance on alternative ineffective therapies, inadequate facilities, lack of trained personnel, lack of funds, myths, social and cultural factors.

The above reasons and late diagnoses and treatment have prevented most patients (mostly women) from accessing medical care, thereby forcing them to live their lives in obscurity.

To raise awareness about breast cancer and also to encourage patients get access to treatment from authorised medical centres, October has been declared as breast cancer awareness month.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital began the month long awareness activity with a media launch in Accra yesterday.

The launch was well attended by health professionals, Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), partners and the media.

Dr. Florence Dedey indicated that a lot is needed to be done medically and culturally to ensure that patients receive the best of care.

She said the cases continue to rise due to the late reporting by patients to health posts for diagnosis and treatments, adding that they could have been avoided through early detection.

Dr. Dedey added: “Early detection of breast cancer saves life” and called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Ministry of Health (MoH) to continue to provide policies”.

In a speech read on her behalf, she called for enhancement of primary health care facilities to be able to provide care, before referring to secondary and tertiary health institutions for onward care.

She expressed concern that the CHIPS compounds are not well equipped to provide early health service provision to patients.

According to him, breast cancer was increasingly becoming one of the most common cancer related disease in both developed and developing countries, as well as the primary cause of death, especially among women.

She advised the public to change their unhealthy lifestyles, maintain healthy weight, limit or avoid excessive intake of alcohol and avoid certain avoidable diseases.