Group Tells ECOWAS To Solve Political Impasse In Togo

Defending Friends of Democracy (DFD), an independent vigilante group wants the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to solve the on-going political turmoil in Togo.

In collaboration with Tsooboe for Freedom, DFD registered their concern over the weekend through a press conference held in Accra.

Addressing the media, chairperson of the group, Mr. Ridwan Seidu said after thirty years of political unrest under the Gnassingbé dynasty, it is time for ECOWAS to walk the talk.

According to him, ECOWAS has finally outlined a roadmap to bring peace to Togo, but is yet to be implemented, as hundreds of civilians are imprisoned by the government.

However, the group suggested measures for ECOWAS to help release people who were imprisoned by the military during a demonstration staged in the country in 2017 to register their displeasure on the way President Faure Gnassingbé is ruling the nation.

Mr. Ridwan, therefore, called for reforms in the institutions and restructuring of the Electoral Commission of Togo.

“There is a need for the president of the Republic of Ghana and ECOWAS to help address the issue as soon as possible, because there is lack of trust and confidence in the government of Togo, as the military is still holding onto strategic positions and mistreating civilians and not respecting human rights of the people”.

Though the DFD are grateful to the president of Ghana and ECOWAS for their tremendous efforts, they are urging them to further pressure President Gnassingbé to rescind his decision of changing the constitution and treating his people with indignity.