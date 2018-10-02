Workshop For New Police Officers Opened

David Asante Apeatu, Inspector General of Police (IGP), has begun a professional and interactive regional workshop for senior officers to conscientise them in building a new Ghana Police Service (GPS).

Besides, the workshop is aimed at reminding the participants of the need to imbibe in their subordinates the need to uphold and serve the institution with integrity and diligence, irrespective of where they would be deployed.

The service needs to urgently transform and to correct public misconceptions of perceived engagement of corrupt practices and brutalities by some serving personnel. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, who is the Director General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the GPS said the professionalism of serving personnel must tell in their actions and activities.

ACP Eklu, who was the facilitator at the Tema Police Workshop, told the media that the IGP is determined to transform the Ghana Police Service and based on this, personnel need to take advantage of the meeting to improve on their communication skills, safeguard the integrity of the Service, balance their lives and adopt best practices when on duty.

In the IGP’s quest to further change the GPS, ACP Eklu said the former has designed a television programme called the ‘Ghana Police Watch’ to be shown on 22 stations across the nation, to equip senior personnel with extensive knowledge on how to sensitise the public on the operations of the GPS.

“The IGP is hopeful that our engagement with the public on our operations would enhance the mutual understanding between us and them,” the GPS Director General of Public Affairs Directorate explained.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nana Asomoah Hinneh expressed hope that the nationwide workshop would bring a rebirth in the Ghana Police Service.