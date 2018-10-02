Fidelity Bank Wins CIMG Bank Of The Year

Fidelity Bank, the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, has for the second time been adjudged the best bank in the industry for the year 2017 at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Julian Opuni, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, said, “It is a privilege for Fidelity Bank to win in such a respected and competitive category of the CIMG Awards. This is evidence that Fidelity Bank is indeed committed to its vision of providing world class services to our customers.

“The loyalty of our cherished customers and the dedication of our professional staff earned us this award. We dedicate the CIMG Bank of the Year award to all our customers, employees and stakeholders for believing with us. Leveraging on our core expertise, we will continue to deliver convenience through technology and innovation.”

In the year under review, Fidelity Bank were co-managers of the country's 10 year and 7 year ESLA Bond mandated to raise GHC10 billion to refinance the energy sector debts.

Earlier in 2018, this ground-breaking transaction won the award as the Best Restructuring Transaction in the whole of Europe, Middle East and Africa, and sets a precedent as the largest local currency corporate bond issue in Sub Sahara Africa and truly creates a new asset class out of the region.

The Bank also undertook several marketing initiatives to create more convenience and rewards for its customers.

These included the 10x Richer promo, the Fidelity Mobile App and the Fidelity Y'ello save account.

Fidelity Bank in addition continues to support the communities in which it operates through various CSR projects.