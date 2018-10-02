Use The Floods At KIA Terminal 3 For 'One Village One Dam' - A-Plus Jabs Govt

Controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus has questioned the relevance in blaming former President John Mahama for the flooding at the $250 million newly constructed Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport .

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government did not credit Mahama for his hard work but rather turned to blame him for the construction work at the Terminal 3 which got flooded following Monday's rainfall.

A-Plus who is a supporter of the NPP also mocked the government and charged it to use the floods for its one village one dam programme.

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng with former President John Mahama

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "NDC is taking credit for it so they have to answer when there is flood they say. Did you give them that credit by inviting even John Mahama to the commissioning of the place? Where is John Mahama mentioned in this letter? You didn't give him credit. Now that there is flood you remember that NDC was taking credit. Take everything. Take the credit. Take the water. Use it for one village one dam. It was one of your own NPP people sent this to me to ask you why president Kuffour was invited by Prof Mills when he was commissioning the N1 but Jonh Mahama has not been invited? There are still good people in the NPP. Many stooges still though."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has denied reports that the Terminal 3 at the was flooded.

In a Facebook post, the GACL said there was nothing like floods taking over the facility, as reported by some media houses.

"We can confirm that there was NO flooding at KIA, neither was there flooding in terminal 3, as earlier reported," the post read.