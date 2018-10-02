CIMA Ghana Organizes Sixth Honours Night

Mr. Gus Kessie (Left) presenting five awards to Richard Opoku-Mensah

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountant Ghana (CIMA) has held its sixth honours night and presented awards to its top performers for year 2017/18 in Accra.

The event was under the theme: Building a foundation for combined assurance to mitigate key risks.

Mr. Andy Akoto, FCMA, CGMA and Partner KPMG, who was the guest speaker said the global economic crisis proved that many businesses did not take a strategic and coordinated approach to Governance, Risk and Controls (GRC).

He said to prevent business failure and non-compliance, companies have expanded their GRC, ethics, compliance and sustainability departments, often resulting in a web of uncoordinated structures, policies, committees and reports.

“To improve, internal auditors, risk officers, compliance officers have begun to work together, looking for commonalities among disparate GRC projects. Some organizations have formed GRC committees. Such efforts have increasingly come under the banner of GRC,” Mr. Akoto explained.

Mr. Paul Aninakwah, ACMA, CGMA and Country Manager, CIMA Ghana, said management accounting is much more than number crunching – management accountants use their training to combine financial and non-financial data to paint a complete picture of the business.

Mr Moses Temanu, ACMA, CGMA and Chairman of the Ghana Branch of CIMA, in his welcome address emphasized the need for finance professionals to assist CEOs to establish codes of ethics and standards of professional conduct which are necessary to build a culture of transparency and integrity to promote good corporate governance in all sectors of business undertakings.

“CIMA is the world’s leading, and largest, professional body of management accountants. Our unique blend of management accounting, financial accounting and business-focused subjects produces competent and confident Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMAs) who can lead their organisations to sustainable success”, he explained.

In all 15 Students were awarded certificates in various subjects which includes organizational management, strategic management, fundamentals of business economics, strategic case study among others.

Meanwhile, the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants is the most influential body of professional accountants, combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to power opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies worldwide.

It represents 650,000 members and students in public and management accounting and advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues. With broad reach, rigor and resources, The Association advances the reputation, employability and quality of CPAs, CGMAs and accounting and finance professionals globally.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), founded in 1919, is the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants, with members and students operating in 176 countries, working at the heart of business. CIMA members and students work in industry, commerce, and the public sector and not-for-profit organizations.

CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its qualification, professional experience requirements and continuing professional development to ensure it remains the employers’ choice when recruiting financially-trained business leaders.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com