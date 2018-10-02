MMDCEs Have Been Paid; Ignore Rumours

The District Chief Executive for Denkyenbour in the Eastern Region, Seth Birikroang, has refuted claims that majority of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, have not been paid for the past 16 months.

A group calling itself the Coalition of Progressive Assembly Members on Monday, alleged in a report that MMDCEs have not been paid since they were appointed.

But the Denkyenbuor DCE has denied these claims. He told Citi News the allegations are unfounded.

“I have even been paid for September, I don't know where this story is coming from, and I can confirm to you that my colleagues in the Eastern region have been receiving their salaries because I have never heard any of them complaining about it. Seriously I don't know where this is coming from,” he said.

There have been reports of unpaid or delayed salaries within the public service with unions threatening industrial action.

PAC scolds MMDAs over financial mismanagement

In February 2018, various state institutions incurred the wrath of the Public Accounts Committee for blatantly flouting the country's financial regulations.

Members of the PAC raised serious concerns about the continuous mismanagement of resources disbursed to state institutions particularly the Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Members of the PAC raised serious concerns about the continuous mismanagement of resources disbursed to state institutions particularly the Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The PAC is chaired by Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzie, and members of the committee raised the concern at a sitting in Tamale when they were reviewing the Auditor General's 2015/2016 report of public institutions.