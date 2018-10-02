Fritz Baffour, Antwi Boasiako Sekyere Dump Mahama For Kojo Bonsu

Former Eastern Regional Minister, Antwi Boasiako Sekyere and former Information Minister, Fritz Baffour have in a subtly way declared their unflinching support for a presidential hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu ahead of the party's presidential primary.

Antwi Boasiako Sekyere and Fritz Baffour could not hide their admiration for Kojo Bonsu when the latter together with Kojo Bonsu met with Founder of the NDC and former President Jerry John Rawlings, where he announced his decision to join the race to lead the party.

Antwi Boasiako Sekyere who served under Mahama could not hide his admiration for Kojo Bonsu as he is reported to have disabused the impression that Bonsu was a proxy for former President John Mahama.

He explained that the NDC needs to demonstrate a compelling narrative for the future.

He said "It will demonstrate to the grassroots that we need to go back to our principles and values. We need to demonstrate that the NDC is not a party for the rich. That is why I followed him here."

Kojo Bonsu becomes the 11th aspirant in the NDC flagbearership race which also includes Mahama.

Until news broke about his intention to lead the NDC, Kojo Bonsu was a considered staunch supporter of the Mahama 2020 bid.

He was instrumental in the organisation of the party's Unity Walk project across the 10 regions of the country which has been credited for renergising the grassroot base of the opposition party.

