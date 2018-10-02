Northern Region: Fulani Man Beheads Colleague

Belo Ado

A FULANI man has gruesomely chopped off the head of his colleague at Kulumpe in the Kintampo North Municipality in the Northern Region.

The horrendous incident occurred after a misunderstanding ensued between the deceased, Chelawa Kasse and his friend, Belo Ado, 36.

The incident occurred on September 24, 2018 at about 9pm at a drinking spot where the two friends had gone to have a drink.

Police Chief Inspector, Kinsley Augustine Oppong, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE stated that the two friends, Belo Ado and Chelawa Kasse, all Fulanis, went to a drinking bar to take some liquor.

He said the two after taking their drinks got involved in a misunderstanding which led to a quarrel.

Belo Ado then pulled out a dagger from his long robe (Jalabia) and slashed the throat of this friend and continued till the head fell off.

He stated that the owner of the bar, Mpeninim Navgbija, reported the incident to the Kadelso Police and the suspect was immediately arrested.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect has been detained to assist police in their investigations.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kulumpe