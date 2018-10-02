Fire Razes Down House At Mataheko

A DEVASTATING fire has razed down completely a six-bedroom house at Mataheko, a suburb of Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

Over seven occupants in the house have been rendered homeless and are currently putting up with a neighbour because the fire destroyed the house completely. Unfortunately, they were unable to salvage any item from the inferno which lasted for about 30 minutes.

Items running into millions of cedis were lost to the fire including items recently imported into the country from China to be sold.

It took the intervention of some neighbours and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was said to have started from a bedroom and spread to all the rooms including the roofing.

However, there was no casualty. The incident occurred at about 12:30 pm. Some of the good Samaritans who tried to help quench the fire sustained some injuries and were sent to Crystal Hospital.

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE, Alex Osei-Quansah, owner of the house, explained that he received a distress call from his wife that the house was on fire.

“I quickly called in the fire service, police and made attempts to get some neighbours to rush to the scene to help put off the fire because my wife was the only person in the house,” he disclosed.

He added “by the time I cut short my trip to Kumasi back home, my house was completely burnt including my documents, personal belongings and things I have used for over 20 years which will be very difficult for me to get the same things.”

Wife of the house owner, Mrs. Beatrice Osei-Quansah, narrated that she detected smoke emanating from the ceiling of his son's room and quickly raised alarm which attracted others to the scene. They tried in vain to put off the fire whilst waiting for personnel of GNFS to appear.

She said the house and everything in it had totally got burnt when the firemen arrived at the place; they then tried to control the fire from extending to nearby houses.

A fire officer told DAILY GUIDE that the office had a distress call from an unknown person about the incident and personnel rushed to the scene, but the house had completely got burnt.

