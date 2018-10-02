Serial Car Snatcher Busted

One out of three suspected armed robbers, who allegedly snatched a Kia Picanto taxi cab from its owner on the Ayawaso-Pokuasi road, has been busted.

Suspect Kwaku Amoesi, 30 years, was arrested at Oyibi by the police while the three were on their way to Dodowa but the other two accomplices managed to escape.

The two, whose names have been withheld, are being wanted by the police currently.

Narrating the story to DAILY GUIDE, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge said the incident occurred around 12:20am on Sunday September 30, 2018.

She said the three armed robbers hired the services of a taxi driver in charge of the Kia Picanto with registration number GR 5718-17 from Achimota to Amamoley.

While on their way, one of the armed robbers pulled a pistol on the driver and ordered him to surrender to them the keys to the car.

They then pulled the driver out of the taxi and sped off with the vehicle.

The victim quickly informed a police patrol team on duty tour around Amasaman and information was relayed to the police control room where all stations were informed to be on the lookout for the said vehicle.

The Oyibi Police, while at snap checkpoint, intercepted the said taxi with the three occupants in the vehicle.

Sensing danger, two of the suspects fled from the vehicle leaving suspect Kwaku Amoesi who was driving the vehicle. He was arrested and sent to the police station for questioning.

Upon interrogation, suspect Amoesi confessed to the offence and is being detained to assist the police apprehend his other accomplices.

The matter, according to DSP Tenge, is still under investigations.