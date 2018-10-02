CSOs Push For Wildlife Resources Bill Passage

Some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are pushing for the quick passage of the Wildlife Resources Bill to give strength to the Community Resources Management Areas (CREMA) Policy.

According to the CSOs, the passage of bill would empower communities living around natural resources to protect them and generate income for development.

At a media engagement in Accra on Natural Resources Issues of concern, Mr. Nehemiah Tetteh Magyabio of Friends of the Earth, explained that the CREMA policy, an integral part of the Wildlife Resources bill, encourages the fringe communities to protect, manage and utilize the resources in a sustainable manner.

He disclosed that, “the benefits of passing the bill are numerous and include revenue from tourism, protection of the resources, medicinal source and game for the community, among others.”

He, therefore, urged Parliament to consider the bill with some urgency to ensure sustainability of Ghana’s natural resources, including wildlife.

Though the bill has been presented to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR), its passage has been partially hampered by change in ministers and, what some CSOs term as “lack of political will”.

For her part, Mrs. Mercy Owusu Ansah, Director of Tropenbos, urged all stakeholders in the natural resources sector to ensure that a suitable agreement is reached in the benefit-sharing formula for natural resources, especially trees.

Mrs. Owusu Ansah, who was speaking on the tree tenure system, opined that an equitable and assuring formula would enhance the communities’ involvement in afforestation.

She noted that, the tree-owner is not adequately catered for in the current formula, thus the need to make it for equitable to persuade the fringe communities to plant more trees.

“About 80% of our lands are owned by stools, families, communities and individuals so it is important to consider their stake in any benefit-sharing formula that is aimed at protecting our natural resources,” she emphasixed.

Mrs. Bernadette Adjei of the Water Resources Commission, warned against Ghanaians against breaching the Buffer Zone Policy that seeks to protect water resources from abuse and unsustainable exploitation.

“Under the policy, to drill water from the earth, you need a permit even though the land belongs to you. The management of water resources is vested in the State,” she revealed.