Newmont Akyem Mine Organize Health Screening For Its Mine Host Communities

Newmont Golden Ridge Limited (Newmont Akyem Mine) in collaboration with Project C.U.R.E. has organized a four-day free general health screening exercise for people living within New Abirem, Adausena and its environs.

The free health screening exercise was conducted by a twelve (12) member medical team from the United States of America comprising doctors, certified nurses and Emergency medical technicians.

Beneficiaries of the exercise were screened for hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes, eye problem, stroke, malaria among others, and offered free medication as well as health education on some of the common tropical diseases and healthy living. A total of one thousand, two hundred and twenty (1220) people from the ten (10) host communities benefited from the free health screening exercise.

The medical screening is part of a collaboration between Newmont and Project CURE (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) to ensure an effective and efficient health care delivery in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The Communications and External Relations Manager of the Akyem Mine, Marfo Oduro-Kwarteng Marfo told the media that the exercise is in demonstration of Newmont`s commitment to improving the lives of people living within its operation area by taking health care to their doorsteps.

Over the years, the New Abirem Government Hospital, the Oda Government Hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw and other satellite health facilities within the Birim North District have all benefited from medical supplies and equipment from the Newmont Project CURE collaboration.