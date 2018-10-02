Koforidua Technical University Needs More Funds To Expand

The Vice-Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU), Professor Mrs. Smile Dzisi, has called on the government to increase the allocation of resources to the university to enable them fund infrastructural projects.

Addressing a gathering of parents, political leaders, and graduands at the 14th Congregation Ceremony of the university over the weekend, Professor Dzisi said although government provides for the school, more resources are needed to enable them to expand.

“We are grateful to the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Education and the GETFund for their support in the super structure of the new block which houses the ultramodern state of the art electromechanical laboratory consisting a technical learning systems, hands-on simulators and highly interactive multimedia e-learning system. This milestone of a project will assist and equip students practically in the areas of Electrical/Electronic, Energy, Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering”.

“While these projects bring us relief, our infrastructure needs remains very high, as we grow. I am by this medium appealing to the Ministry of Education and the GETFund to significantly increase our allocation to enable us fund some of our infrastructural projects which are very critical as we have increased in population because of our immense contribution to the nation.”

We will bridge the gender inequality gap

Professor Mrs. Smile Dzisi who also disclosed how the university has been working to bridge the gender inequality gap in the country called for a collaborative effort from the gender ministry and other stakeholders.

“In contributing to the Sustainable Development Goal 5, our gender office in collaboration with Women in Technology Education Development (WITED) has undertaken several activities to dramatically improve female enrolment in the male-dominated disciplines which include mentoring, counselling and outreach. Last year, we offered scholarships to 9 female students in science and technology disciplines. The university will offer 10 brilliant female students in the male-dominated science and technology disciplines this academic year with the aim to attain gender parity within the shortest possible time”.