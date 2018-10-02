Poultry Farmers Undergo Bio-Security Training At Wamfie

Poultry farmers in the Dormaa East District, have began training on how to ensure bio-security on their farms. Bio-security however, is ensuring good management practices to prevent diseases from coming to the farm and to also stop diseases from living the farm to other farms or homes.

The training is part of a five year Ghana Poultry Project (GPP) sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture to increase competiveness of the domestic poultry and improve profitability of egg production.

The training sessions which are in tranches began on Friday, September 30, 2018, with poultry farmers and their staff in Wamfie, the District capital and would be followed by training for farmers at Asuotiano, Wamanafo, and Kyeremaasu respectively at different dates within the week.

Trainees were taken through the components of bio-security which include the design of the poultry farm, isolating sick birds, controlling movement of people, animals, equipment, and vehicles in and out of the farm to avoid the spread of disease, good animal husbandry and proper sanitation methods.

The District Veterinary Officer, Mr. Robert Puorg-Yella who facilitated the training emphasized that a very good bio security practice would not only ensure doing away with diseases but also attract other equally important benefits the farmer may need such as to have access to finances, compensation in case of any disease outbreak, insurance cover for production, health status attestation of stock or product of export, criteria for competitive national farmers day award, risk management for higher productivity and investment prospects.

He advised the farmers to work hand in hand with veterinary officers to ensure a good, tailor made biosecurity plan for their farms. He also asked them to apply vaccines according to specific farm requirement in dealing with prevention.

The Enterprise Development Product Advisor of GPP Mr. Ernest Agbenohevi and his team as well as other stakeholders were present at the training to help in discussions and answering questions bothering the bird farmers.

The District Chief Executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, who opened the training session, at the District Assembly Hall, explained how farming is gradually taking a modern and technological dimension and hence ensuring development. He called on the poultry farmers in the district to cease every opportunity available anytime to acquire the technical know-how to improve businesses to make livelihood better. He appealed to farmers who are tax defaulters to do well and redeem their debts in order to sustain district development.