 Obuasi East Assembly Outlines Strategies To Improve Revenue

The Obuasi East District Assembly has put in place measures to maximize revenue in the relatively new district. The measures include;

Revaluation of properties in the district

Data collection on all properties

Revenue check point at Kwabenakwa Police barrier

Setting up revenue mobilization taskforce

Development of database for data collected to track revenue collection.

This was contained in a Sessional address read by the District Chief Executive, Hon. Faustina Amissah at the First Ordinary meeting of the Obuasi East District Assembly on Thursday, 27th September, 2018 in Obuasi.

The DCE also revealed in her address that the Ministry of Special Development Initiative has provided the District with three (3) unit ten (10) seater water closet toilet facilities at C.K.C Senior High School, Independence Cluster of School and Tutuka Methodist Basic School. Three (3) solar power boreholes at Akaporiso new site, Boete and Asonkore are currently ongoing.

On Agriculture, Hon. Amissah said chemicals have been distributed to farmers to control Fall Army Worms (FAM) whiles the Agric Department has set some traps for data collection on the incidence of FAW. Still on Agriculture, 328 farmers have so far benefited from the fertilizer subsidy in the Obuasi East District.

On education, the one-time Presiding member said, through the effort of the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East Constituency, Hon. Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the district has benefited from 400 mono and dual desks, 82 capacity classroom tables and chairs and 82 capacity dining tables for K.G. pupils.

The General Assembly also approved the 2019 District composite budget, the District Annual Action Plan, the Assembly’s common seal and its vision and mission.

The Obuasi East District Assembly was part of the 38 districts which were inaugurated in 15th March, 2018. It has Tutuka as its capital with 19 electoral areas.