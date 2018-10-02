Cocoa Farmers Reject New Producer Price

Ghana’s cocoa farmers have rejected the 2018/19 cocoa producer price announced by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Representatives of the farmer group rejected the price, which was maintained at last year’s price of GH¢475 per metric ton during a durbar to mark this year’s National Cocoa Day in Accra yesterday.

Some farmer group representatives rushed to the podium to register their strong objection to the price offer, with some of them having to be restrained by the participants from taking further action.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), for two conservative years, has maintained the cocoa producer price at GH¢7,600 per metric ton, and GH¢475 per bag, due to the continuous decline of the commodity price on the world market, but the farmers were unhappy with the decision, vehemently rejecting it outright.

According to the farmers, who joined the COCBOD at a ground durbar to celebrate National Cocoa Day in Accra, disagreed with the board's decision to maintain the same cocoa producer price for another season, demanding that it should be adjusted to GH¢500 per bag instead.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, explained to the agitated farmers that the board was compelled to maintain the price, despite the drastic fall in the cocoa price on the world market of 40 percent, in spite of the fact that most countries reduced their producer prices.

Lamenting over the free fall of the commodity price on the international market, he said the government, instead of reducing the Producer Price, rather decided to maintain same.

“The fall in cocoa price at the world market by 40 per cent is now a public threat and must of concern to every well-meaning Ghanaian. The FOG price of cocoa was GH¢728.38 per bag in 2016/17, while the producer price at that time was GH¢475 per bag. Even though the FOG price was dropped to GH¢572 per bag, thus it dropped from GH¢728 in 2017/18, the Akufo-Addo government decided to maintain the same producer price of 475 per bag,” he stressed.

The board’s CEO insisted on the producer price despite the rejection by the farmers, explaining that the world market price of the product had fallen from an average of US$3,000 to US$1,750 per metric ton.

Speaking on the theme “Cocoa consumption: Business and health,” he said research had proven that cocoa has several nutritional values for both children and adults.

On improving cocoa production to hit the one million targeted metric tonnes, he urged the farmers to adhere to agronomic, hand pollination and other technical advices to enhance production.

Already, 17 percent of the tree stocks are diseased, and the COCOBOD and its partners would be cutting them as a means of revamping the affected farms.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriye Akoto, on his part, urged licensed cocoa buying companies to pay farmers on time, since the government had maintained the producer price.

The 2018/19 cocoa season takes effect from this Friday.