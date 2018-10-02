Osudoku Ready For District Status - Paramount Chief

Aadegbor Ngmogmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, Paramount Chief of the Osudoku Traditional Area, says the present infrastructural development and increasing population of the area are enough pointers for the government to give it a district status.

Osudoku is a twin district with Shai, and the latter is the district capital, nonetheless, Aadegbor Ngmogmowuyaa Animle VI says his area is now mature to be independent.

“Investors are trooping to the Osudoku Traditional Area, and with its associated economic boost due to the increasing population, it is no doubt that we are ready for a district status,” he said at the 2018 colourful durbar of the Aadegbor Dzehayem Homecoming Festival.

Due to the severe lack of infrastructure in the past, governments had neglected petitions the Osudoku Traditional Area had sent to them to be elevated to district status.

It became a suburb of other traditional areas, which became administrative headquarters, and so saw remarkable infrastructural development.

However, Osudoku's strategic location, coupled with the vast arable land it has, has sharply turned the tables in its favour, as investors keep rushing to the area, hence, closing its huge infrastructural deficit.

Whilst he strongly advocated for an Osudoku District, Aadegbor Ngmogmowuyaa Animle VI was quick to cite poor road networks, construction of a police station at Osuwem, and Senior High School at Tokpo, as pressing infrastructural needs of his people.

He said: “The Asutsuare road, through Tokpo to Aveyime, Osuwem to Nyigbenya; Asutsuare Junction through the 64 Infantry Camp to Asutsuare, are major roads for the movement of persons and goods, therefore, the government must consider the construction of these roads within the shortest possible time,” he appealed to the government.

The 2018 Aadegbor Dzehayem Homecoming Festival was celebrated under the theme: ‘Uniting for Progress of Osudoku and Ga-Dangme’, and this, Daniel Teye Akufo, Shai-Osudoku District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was essential for the various traditional authorities in his jurisdiction to amicably resolve all land litigation matters, which are scaring investors from settling in the area.

On top of that, Gloria Ayongo Akuffo, Minister for Justice and Attorney General, who was the Special Guest, said: “For any investor to spend his capital into projects to create job opportunities for our youth, Osudoku Traditional Area must be peaceful with land-litigation free issues. That is the only magic to help us achieve our goal.”