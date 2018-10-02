Foreign Affairs Ministry Cautions Public To Be Wary Of Visa Scammers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Regionals Integration has cautioned the general public to be wary of visa scammers in the country.

According to a release from the Ministry, some persons have been fraudulently using the name of the Ministry to extort money from unsuspecting members of the Public with empty promises to acquire visas for them

The Ministry in a statement has emphatically stated that they are not responsible for acquiring visas for the general public. Therefore anybody who poses as someone from the Ministry and can secure visa for anyone should not be taken serious.

The have indicated that the only offer help to government officials and public servants outside of the country when the need arises.

“Only public servants and government officials on official duties outside the country may be assisted as and when necessary,” the statement indicated.

The Ministry has therefore urged prospective visa applicants who are not public servants to engage directly with the relevant foreign embassies without recourse to middlemen.

The statement further warned those who have been impersonating officials of the Ministry in order to exhort moneys from the public that such criminal acts shall not be tolerated. The have warned that if such persons are caught, they will be put before the laws of this country to be dealt with accordingly.

The Ministry has additionally encouraged the public to report such persons to law enforcement agencies for them to be apprehended for them to be dealt with.