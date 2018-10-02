Cape Coast: Price Of Tomatoes Increase

A market survey conducted in the Cape Coast Metropolis by the GNA has shown a significant rise in the prices of vegetables and other fresh foods, especially tomatoes and onion compared to the same period last month.

Among the vegetables in the market, tomatoes have the highest price.

A box of tomatoes which sold at GH¢450.00, about a month ago is now going for GH¢ 600.00, while a small paint container of tomatoes has gone up from GH¢25.00 to GH¢ 35.00.

Additionally, a mini bag of onion has risen from GH¢300.00 to GH¢350.00 while a tin tomato container sold at GH¢20.00 is now going for GH¢25.00.

This, according to traders at the Kotokuraba market was due to the unstable weather conditions and the cost of transportation.

They told the GNA in a random interview that, the situation has led to a reduction in patronage as patrons preferred tin tomatoes to the fresh tomatoes.

However, the prices of garden eggs, cereals and grains were relatively stable.

Madam Efua Pokua, a trader at the Kotokuraba Market, feared that their prices might also go up adding that 'I will not be surprise should prices of cereal and grains also increase'.

She said it was possible for the prices of garden eggs, cereals and grains to go up as a result of high transport fares.

'Times are hard in this country, there has been fuel price increase which has made the cost of transporting the goods from the producers to the market very high,' she added

Meanwhile plantain, cocoyam and yam have seen significant reduction in prices.

Four fingers of plantain which used to sell at GH¢5.00 depending on the size, is now pegged at GH¢3.00, while a tuber of yam has reduced from GH¢10.00 to GH¢7.00 and the 'olonka' of cocoyam is now selling at GH¢7.00 instead of GH¢10.00 sold previously.

GNA

By Isaac Asirifi, GNA